Nioh 2 Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 10 hours ago

Nioh 2 (PS4) has debuted on the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 11th week of 2020.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in second place, while last week's top game, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS), falls to third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 11, 2020: Nioh 2 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Super Mario Party Luigi's Mansion 3 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokemon Sword and Shield New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

