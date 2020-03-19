GameStop to Sell Doom Eternal a Day Early Due to Coronavirus Social Distancing - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 382 Views
GameStop via Twitter announced they will be selling Doom Eternal a day early, starting today, March 19. This is just a precaution for customers and associates as a way to follow the CDC recommended social distancing guidelines.
The game coming out a day early is to separate it from the release of another high profile game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which will still release on Friday, March 20. This is to help limit the crowd sizes in GameStop stores.
To ensure we adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, we will be selling DOOM Eternal a day early on Thursday, 3/19 as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. Animal Crossing will release on Friday 3/20 to further help separate the crowds.— GameStop (@GameStop) March 19, 2020
Doom Eternal will officially launch on Friday, March 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia, and later this year for the Nintendo Switch.
5 Comments
One day is NOT going to make a difference. There are just exploiting the virus pandemic. In fact, don't buy from Gamestop since corporate lied about sending sanitary medical supplies to each store and are actually making stores buy their own supplies... if they can find and afford them.
It might make some difference but I too believe this to be taking advantage of the situation.
Eh, interesting strategy to reduce crowds. I guess that's good news for the people buying it. Silver lining and all that.
Wait this shit is real? Gamestop are not given authority to stay open and they are defying it... what... Fuckers. Just don't go. Buy digital folks.
They're allowed to be open in almost every jurisdiction.
