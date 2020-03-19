GameStop to Sell Doom Eternal a Day Early Due to Coronavirus Social Distancing - News

GameStop via Twitter announced they will be selling Doom Eternal a day early, starting today, March 19. This is just a precaution for customers and associates as a way to follow the CDC recommended social distancing guidelines.

The game coming out a day early is to separate it from the release of another high profile game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which will still release on Friday, March 20. This is to help limit the crowd sizes in GameStop stores.

To ensure we adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, we will be selling DOOM Eternal a day early on Thursday, 3/19 as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. Animal Crossing will release on Friday 3/20 to further help separate the crowds. — GameStop (@GameStop) March 19, 2020

Doom Eternal will officially launch on Friday, March 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia, and later this year for the Nintendo Switch.

