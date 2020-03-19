Final Fantasy VII Remake Physical Edition Shortages Likely Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - News

Square Enix as posted a notification on the Final Fantasy VII Remake Twitter account saying that users who are looking to buy a physical copy of the game that the chances of there being shortages due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have increased.

"Due to the extraordinary circumstances the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to update you on how this will impact the forthcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Remake," said Square Enix. "Our first priority is the well-being and safety of our fans and customers, taking into account regional government and World Health Organization advice.

"The worldwide release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10 will go ahead. However, with unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape, which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date.

"We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with our partners, retailers, and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10. We want to keep you updated ahead of the release and intend to post again this Friday, March 20 with any further news. So please stay tuned to our official channels.

"For any other questions regarding the release, please contact our Square Enix Store Customer Service teams or your relevant retailer for more information on availability in your region."

Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.

