Almost All of Top 100 PS4 Titles Will be Playable on PS5 at Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment system architect Mark Cerny earlier today revealed the specs for their next generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Cerny also discussed backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 4 when it comes to the PS5. It appears not all PS4 games will be playable on the PS5 and games from older PlayStation consoles won't be playable on the PS5. Sony looked at the top 100 most payed PlayStation 4 titles and is looking to have most of them playable on the PS5 at launch.

"Results are excellent," said Cerny. "We recently took a look at the top 100 PlayStation 4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PlayStation 5."

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

