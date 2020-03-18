Almost All of Top 100 PS4 Titles Will be Playable on PS5 at Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,138 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment system architect Mark Cerny earlier today revealed the specs for their next generation console, the PlayStation 5.
Cerny also discussed backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 4 when it comes to the PS5. It appears not all PS4 games will be playable on the PS5 and games from older PlayStation consoles won't be playable on the PS5. Sony looked at the top 100 most payed PlayStation 4 titles and is looking to have most of them playable on the PS5 at launch.
"Results are excellent," said Cerny. "We recently took a look at the top 100 PlayStation 4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PlayStation 5."
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
"almost" isnt good enough, should have been all. Also PS2,3 should have been mentioned too imo. Get it to work Sony. Theres PC emulators that can do it, why cant you?
If that means 95% of games are compatible, that's pretty good. I honestly don't think the XSX will be better in this regard despite claiming it is. No system is always 100% backwards compatible.
@haxxiy - I am getting the impression Series X's BC will have significantly greater support of X1's library. Then there is also the OG Xbox and 360 content. MS also seems to have quick saves that lets you jump between BC games while continuing your progress. Then we also saw Gears Ultimate became 4K by doubling the resolution both ways.
What MS is doing with BC looks amazing. Sony in comparison is treating it like an after thought thus far. Either that or they are hiding big news.
They might wanna find a way to make the older PS games work for backwards on PS5. Unless they (PS) purposely didn't add the older titles from previous PS consoles as to not eat into the PS Now territory. Unless it's the latter, I seriously doubt that we won't get older titles for bc in the future.
Sounds like this BC thing isn't going great for Sony. People were hoping all Playstation consoles would be supported, which felt unrealistic. However, it turns out the supported PS4 titles is going to underwhelm at launch. Clearly this is a difficult process and I would hold on to that PS4.
I'm disappointed. Was expecting full bc from launch. I would like to see the list of these 100 games. I guess I will need to keep my PS4 in any case.
Hm. So this means that the popular games will take priority for BC. Hopefully they'll eventually get to the more niche stuff like Tearaway, Gravity Rush 1&2 and the Vanillaware games.
I'd expect more PS4 games to be playable on PS5 overtime. It took Microsoft years to build up the Xbox 360 and OG Xbox BC on the Xbox One.
Yeah, but those were old incompatible consoles on a machine that was never expected to support BC. We'll see how they do it for the SeX, but one would expect that sort of a feature with the neighbouring generation.
all the rpgs... all of them... just do it sony.
Ranked by playtime? If this "top 100" includes Indies then that's really bad. It would mean something like 50 BC PS4 games. 30 that are good.
Really though. Lots of people play fortnight, doesn't mean it's any good :)
It will be filled with COD and FIFA
It will be lots of shooters, GTAV, F2P games and certainly 1st party content.
For the time he spent speaking praises for AMD focusing on making BC work for PS4, I would expect near perfect results for that system. The older generations thing was a bit of a pipe dream, but still, at very least I expected PS4 in full.
Oof. That's not the answer some were hoping for. Good thing I finally bought a PS4.
They will add more over time though.
