Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 Specs Compared

This week Microsoft and Sony have unveiled the specs for their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, respectively. In this article we will be doing a quick rundown comparing the specs of the two consoles.

Both consoles will be an AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores. However, the Xbox Series X CPU has a peak frequency of up to 3.8GHz per core when SMT - hyper-threading - is disabled, while the PS5 has a peak frequency of up to 3.5GHz.

Both consoles are using a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU, however the Xbox Series X has a slightly more powerful GPU. Microsoft's console has a GPU with 12 teraflops of compute performance with 3328 shaders allocated to 52 compute units locked at 1.825GHz. The PS5 has a GPU with 10.28 teraflops of peak compute performance with 36 compute units at a peak of 2.23GHz.

The Xbox Series X and PS5 both have 16GB of GDDR6 memory. However, the memory bandwidth does vary. The Xbox Series X has 10GB at 560GB/s and 6GB at 336GB/s, while the PS5 has all 16GB at 448GB/s.

When it comes to storage the Xbox Series X includes a 1TB Custom NVMe SSD and the PS5 includes a custom 825GB SSD. The Xbox Series X has room for a 1TB expansion card and external storage support for a USB 3.2 HDD and the PS5 has an NVMe SSD Slot and support for a USB HDD. Both consoles include a 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive.

Both consoles have support for hardware accelerated ray tracing. It is built into the shaders for both consoles.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

