Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 Specs Compared - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 3,434 Views
This week Microsoft and Sony have unveiled the specs for their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, respectively. In this article we will be doing a quick rundown comparing the specs of the two consoles.
Both consoles will be an AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores. However, the Xbox Series X CPU has a peak frequency of up to 3.8GHz per core when SMT - hyper-threading - is disabled, while the PS5 has a peak frequency of up to 3.5GHz.
Both consoles are using a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU, however the Xbox Series X has a slightly more powerful GPU. Microsoft's console has a GPU with 12 teraflops of compute performance with 3328 shaders allocated to 52 compute units locked at 1.825GHz. The PS5 has a GPU with 10.28 teraflops of peak compute performance with 36 compute units at a peak of 2.23GHz.
The Xbox Series X and PS5 both have 16GB of GDDR6 memory. However, the memory bandwidth does vary. The Xbox Series X has 10GB at 560GB/s and 6GB at 336GB/s, while the PS5 has all 16GB at 448GB/s.
When it comes to storage the Xbox Series X includes a 1TB Custom NVMe SSD and the PS5 includes a custom 825GB SSD. The Xbox Series X has room for a 1TB expansion card and external storage support for a USB 3.2 HDD and the PS5 has an NVMe SSD Slot and support for a USB HDD. Both consoles include a 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive.
Both consoles have support for hardware accelerated ray tracing. It is built into the shaders for both consoles.
The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
11 Comments
Small differences in most specs vs a big difference in storage speed. We'll see which approach has the bigger impact and at what cost.
I expect both consoles to launch at the same price even if it means Microsoft takes a bigger hit per console sold.
Yeah, with a minor difference in price, MS will just take a little more loss per unit and match the price.
In the end what matters the most is not which one is slightly more powerful than the other, but what console has more games that you prefer. Both will keep getting third-party games, so it will come down to the console exclusives and other services such as Game Pass and PS Now.
So the Xbox will have 2Tf more Power and the Ps5 will have faster loading times........
What these 2 will display will be identical.
Probably as identical as XBone and PS4. The average gamer probably doesn't notice the difference now. But, people at VGC sure do (or claim to, anyway).
So in the grand scope of things the hardware differences are minor (again). It mostly just comes down to brand loyalty and exlucives, unless there's a pricegap, but if there is one I doubt it'll be by much.