PlayStation 5 Specs Revealed - CPU, GPU, SSD, More

Sony Interactive Entertainment system architect Mark Cerny has officially unveiled the specs for their next generation console, the PlayStation 5.
The PlayStation 5 uses an AMD Zen 2 CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads with a clock speed of up to 3.5GHz each. The PS5 uses a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that features 10.28 teraflops of peak computing performance. The console also featured 16GB GDDR6 memory, an 825GB SSD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive, and support for a USB HDD.
Read the breakdown of the PlayStation 5 hardware specs from Digital Foundry below:
From the gamer's perspective, we know from our audience that there's an almost rabid hunger for the core technical specifications of the PlayStation 5 processor - and thanks to this presentation, we now know much more about the custom AMD processor at the heart of PlayStation 5. In truth, though, Cerny's focus in his presentation is more about the experience delivered by key features such as the SSD storage and the new Tempest audio engine - which is truly exciting stuff - but the anticipation level for the spec is such that this is where we'll start.
On a basic level, we already know that PlayStation 5 uses AMD's excellent Zen 2 CPU technology with prior communications confirming eight physical cores and 16 threads - but now we know how fast they are clocked, with PS5 delivering frequencies up to 3.5GHz. Discussing the nature of CPU and GPU clock speeds is going to require some careful explanation because Cerny actually described frequencies as being 'capped'. For the CPU, 3.5GHz is at the top end of the spectrum, and he also suggests that this is the typical speed - but under certain conditions, it can run slower.
Sony's customised version of the AMD RDNA 2 GPU features 36 compute units running at frequencies that are capped at 2.23GHz, effectively delivering 10.28TF of peak compute performance. However, again, while 2.23GHz is the limit and also the typical speed, it can drop lower based on the workloads being demanded of it. PS5 uses a boost clock then - and we'll explain that presently - but equally importantly, it's important to remember that performance from an RDNA compute unit far outstrips a PS4 or PS4 Pro equivalent, based on an older architecture.
In fact, the transistor density of an RDNA 2 compute unit is 62 per cent higher than a PS4 CU, meaning that in terms of transistor count at least, PlayStation 5's array of 36 CUs is equivalent to 58 PlayStation 4 CUs. And remember, on top of that, those new CUs are running at well over twice the frequency.
Variable frequency on GPU/CPU? Did they just inflate the specs whilst the actual performance will be lower than that.
With so many proprietary parts included, I can't imagine this being lower than 450..
In terms of specs, next gen is going to be a lot closer than i thought. As it should be, it'll be the games/services that decide how this generation will go. The only thing i see changing this gen, is a lot more people buying an Xbox console due to services such as gamepass. Hopefully Spencer can keep his promises on more first party exclusives, but also remember quality>quantity every time. I doubt much will change with Sony this next generation.. High quality first party games, cheaper price compared to series x. I still feel like we're going to see backwards compatibilty for 1/2/3/4 on PS5, though i don't expect to see full support for PS3 games, not at launch anyway. I do wonder how Sony will approach PC gamers in the future, though.
I imagine Sony will just do what they've done with HZD, as in port a game 3-4 years later, while MS carries on doing day 1 releases with both. I still see Sony as being more committed to their hw than another platform, while MS feels they need to commit to both, in case they lose out on one side.
It will be $399 for sure with these specs. Good compromise, at least it's not 9.2.
It may very launch at the same price as Xbox Series X, I think people are a bit obsessed with the numbers at the moment if they think sony need to undercut MS. What we see in terms of games (third party) will likely be almost identical (smaller gap then PS4/Xbox One), first party wise if sony ditch PS4 for some core titles they may very well outshine MS who are commited to cross gen. They've certainly got the more proven devs (technically speaking)
I'm betting Sony has been trying to patch things up between Konami and Kojima so they can have MGS 6 or Silent Hill as a PS5 launch title.
Current OS of PS4 takes up a fair amount of HD space, hopefully this doesn't take up too much but the extra SSD slot will make upgrading a lot easier. Looks good. Shame we aren't seeing more games related stuff. The reveal of PS4 was a spectacle, this time it's just "here's some info".
I remember the Playstation 4 announcement being way more vague than this. If I'm not mistaken, it was a powerpoint presentation about the 8GB memory ram and not much.
Pretty sure they did a live stream, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiNGZMx2vhY but alas. MAybe they will later.
The only big spectacle I remember about the PS4 reveal was Sony trolling Microsoft about requiring an always-active Internet connection to use the X1 and not allowing game-sharing without a lot of needlessly convoluted steps. Oh, and reveals for FF7R and Shenmue 3. Otherwise both reveals were decidedly "meh."
Not including at least 1TB of SSD is a weird decision. Perhaps they are aiming at a $400 price tag.
With 10.3 Tflops instead of 12 and smaller SSD they are for sure aiming for $399 again.
Interesting "Deep Dive" that. It'll be interesting to see the machine in action and showing off some games. It's hard for most to get excited over tech jargon, it's the games that will sell a system, not how cool it's innards are.
Assuming my cheap calculations If the PS5 GPU would had 42 CU or clocked at 2,670mhz, it could have achieved 12TFlops similar to Xbox series X. If the PS5 GPU were to have 52 CU as Xbox series X then it would have 14.82 Tflops. By contrast if XBox series X GPU were to be clocked similar to the PS5 GPU 2.23Ghz (2,283.5 Mhz ), then it would had 14.44 Tflops.