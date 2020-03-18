Nioh 2 Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 573 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Nioh 2 (PS4) has debuted in first on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 91,892, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 15.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 57,274 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 14,925 units, the 3DS sold 1,362 units, and the Xbox One sold 58 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo, 03/12/20) – 91,892 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo, 03/06/20) – 46,391 (184,939) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 18,567 (3,509,920) [NSW] My Hero One’s Justice 2 (Bandai Namco, 03/12/20) – 16,997 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,787 (1,309,815) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,272 (2,817,258) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,898 (3,602,272) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 8,773 (723,803) [PS4] Winning Post 9 2020 (Koei Tecmo, 03/12/20) – 8,045 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 6,827 (3,341,950)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles