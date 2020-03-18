Trials of Mana Demo Out Now - News

Square Enix has begun rolling out the demo for Trials of Mana for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam worldwide.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the demo:

The legend of the Sacred Sword lives on…

Download the free demo, starting the story from when the main character begins their journey, encounter their companions, and challenge Fullmetal Hugger—the mighty boss.

Choose from six main characters to lead your party of three, switching between each in fast-paced battles.

Vary your party combinations and see the story play out in different ways!

Continue where you left off by transferring your save data to the full version of Trials of Mana!

Trials of Mana will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on April 24.

