Kamiko Launches for PS4 on March 19 in North America - News

/ 72 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Skipmore announced the retro-style action RPG, Kamiko, will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on March 19 in North America for $4.99. A release date for Europe will be announced soon. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

We're delighted to confirm that KAMIKO arrives on #PlayStation4 #PSN in North America on 19th March, priced at just $4.99USD (EU release date is coming soon)! Look no further if you are seeking an arcade action game with a twist! https://t.co/bGH82Ypqzh — Flyhigh Works (@FlyhighWorks_en) March 18, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Kamiko is a game styled around Japanese Shinto beliefs.

Fight as priestesses called “Kamiko” and battle against demons while solving puzzles to make your way through the stages.

Look no further if you are looking for an arcade action game with a twist!

Each stage has several Torii (gates) which are magically sealed. Find a way to break all the seals to make your way to the stage boss.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles