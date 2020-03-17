Rockstar Games Employees to Work from Home Due to Concerns Over Coronavirus - News

Rockstar Games announced via Twitter announced due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) all employees will work from home across their international offices and studios.

"In the interest of reducing the possible impact of COVID-19, Rockstar Games has implemented work from home policies across our international offices and studios," read the publisher. "After significant research and consultation with our teams around the world, we began rolling out remote work solutions worldwide across the past week, and we are confident we have a robust system in place for our teams to continue their work with a minimum of disruption.

"Our online games will continue to operate as usual, and all support teams will remain available four our players. The health and safety of our employees and their families remains our top priority, and we will continue to adapt our practices to the situation as it evolves. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and with you and your families the best of health during this unusual time."

A message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/uB4syLHROo — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 15, 2020

