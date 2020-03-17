Trials of Mana Demo Launches March 18 - News

posted 10 hours ago

Square Enix announced the demo for Trials of Mana will release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on March 18.

The demo includes the beginning of the game, from when the protagonist meets the party members to the Fullmetal Hugger boss battle. Players will be able to choose their party combination. All progress will carry over to the full game when it launches.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Trials of Mana will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on April 24.

