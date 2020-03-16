Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Debuts in 4th on the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 390 Views
Rainbow Six Siege topped the EMEAA charts for week 10, 2020. FIFA 20 was in second, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in third. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) debuted in fourth place.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- Rainbow Six Siege
- FIFA 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- The Division 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
