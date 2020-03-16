Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Debuts in 4th on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

Rainbow Six Siege topped the EMEAA charts for week 10, 2020. FIFA 20 was in second, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in third. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) debuted in fourth place.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Rainbow Six Siege FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX The Division 2

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

