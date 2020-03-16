Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Debuts in 3rd on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 414 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

FIFA 20 (PS4) remains at the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 10, 2020. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) remains in second place. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) debuted in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 10, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) God of War (PS4) Minecraft (NS) NBA 2K20 (PS4) Minecraft (PS4) F1 2019 (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles