Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for March 17 - News

by, posted 17 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host an Indie World Showcase live stream on March 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. The presentation will feature around 20 minutes of new information on upcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switch.

You will be able to watch the Indie World Showcase live stream here.

Stay tuned to VGChartz tomorrow for information on the announced made during the Indie World Showcase.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

