Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Launches March 19, Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta Starts March 27 - News

posted 17 hours ago

Capcom announced it will release a demo for the remake of Resident Evil 3 on March 19. The demo will release for the Xbox One at 12am ET and for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam at 1pm ET.

Capcom also announced the open beta for the multiplayer portion of the game, Resident Evil Resistance, will start on March 27 and end on April 3. It will start at 3am ET for the PS4 and Xbox One, and 1pm for Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the demo and beta:

Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo

The “Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo” lets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City. While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise. The Raccoon City Demo will reveal a brand new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants upon completion.

As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the “Raccoon City Demo.” Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta

Resident Evil Resistance is the asymmetrical four-versus-one multiplayer experience that is included with Resident Evil 3. In the open beta, players have the option to take on the role of Daniel Fabron, one of the game’s four Masterminds, to run twisted experiments using various bioweapons and traps on a group of everyday civilians. In turn, players can band together as one of four of the six Survivors, each possessing a unique ability to help their team escape the experiment before time runs out.

