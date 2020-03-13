GTAV Tops the Charts in Spain, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has retaken first place on the Spanish charts for week 9, 2020, which is the week ending March 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) shoots up from 10th place to second. FIFA 20 (PS4) drops two spots to third.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for another week.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 9, 2020 below:

1. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

3. FIFA 20 (PS4)

4. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Switch)

5. Minecraft (Switch)

6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)

8. Kingdom Hearts III (Xbox One)

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

10. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch)

