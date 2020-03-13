Control: The Foundation Expansion Launches March 26 - News

Remedy Entertainment announced the release date first expansion for their action adventure game, Control. The Foundation expansion releases on March 26 and will "delve into the history of the Oldest House."

The second of two expansions, AWE, will launch sometime in the middle of 2020 and has been teasing a crossover with Alan Wake.

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

