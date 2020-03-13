Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in February, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops Software Charts - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in February 2020, outselling the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to figures from NPD. All three consoles have declined year-on-year. The Switch had a small decline, while the PS4 and Xbox One declined sharply.

Overall spending on hardware dropped 34 percent year-on-year to $183 million, while spending on software dropped 31 percent to $307 million. Overall spending on video games fell 29 percent to $755 million.

"February 2020 tracked spending across Video Game Hardware, Software, Accessories and Game Cards totaled $755 million, declining 29% when compared to a year ago," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "Late cycle hardware dynamics for PS4 and Xbox One as well as a lighter new release software slate drove the variance."

"Year-to-date 2020 tracked spending across Video Game Hardware, Software, Accessories, and Game Cards totaled $1.4 billion," said Piscatella. "[That fell] 28% when compared to a year ago."

"No new release video game of February 2020 reached the top 20 best-sellers chart," said Piscatella. "The best-selling new release of the month was The Yakuza Remastered Collection, placing as the 33rd best-selling game of the month."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare retook the top spot on the software charts and is the second best-selling game of 2020. It is also the best-selling game over the last 12 months.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returned to the top of the chart, ranking as the best-selling game of February," said Piscatella. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the second best-selling game of 2020 to date, and remains the best-selling game over the 12 month period ending February."

The Division 2 returned to the charts in February as it climbed up to fifth place. The game was heavily discounted during the month as it was available digitally for as low as $2.99 and physically for as low as $5.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot after debuting in first in January falls to fourth place. However, it remains the best-selling game of 2020.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8* Ring Fit Adventure Madden NFL 20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft# Luigi’s Mansion 3* Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokemon Sword* Just Dance 2020 FIFA 20 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Need for Speed: Heat New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*

* Digital sales not included

^ Steam sales not included

# Minecraft digital sales on Xbox and PlayStation included

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox One games for February 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Madden NFL 20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Borderlands 3 Red Dead Redemption II

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games for February 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Dreams FIFA 20 Need for Speed: Heat

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games for February 2020

Mario Kart 8* Ring Fit Adventure Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Luigi’s Mansion 3* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokemon Sword* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Just Dance 2020 Super Mario Party* Pokemon Shield*

Thanks VentureBeat.

