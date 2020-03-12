Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 373 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX has debuted on the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 10th week of 2020. Last week's first through fifth place games all dropped one spot on the charts this week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 10, 2020: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Pokemon Sword and Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Mario Party Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles