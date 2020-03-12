Nintendo Looking at 'Ways to Engage With Our Fans' Following E3 2020 Cancellation - News

posted 1 hour ago

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) officially cancelled E3 2020 yesterday due to concerns over the Coronavirus (CODVID19) outbreak.

Microsoft, Ubisoft and other gaming companies released statements they would be holding digital events in the wake of the cancellation. Nintendo has now released a statement saying they support the cancellation and are currently looking at ways to engage with their fans. They will release more information in the future.

"Nintendo supports the ESA's decision to cancel this year's E3 to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our industry--our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners," said the Nintendo spokesperson speaking with GameSpot. "We would like to express our concern and support for all those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak during this challenging time.

"We"ll continue to be flexible and redirect our efforts to other ways of keeping our fans up to date about our activities and products. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, large industry events may be untenable for the foreseeable future. But we are considering various ways to engage with our fans and will have more to share as the year continues."

