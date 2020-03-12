New Witcher Game to Start Development After Cyberpunk 2077 - News

CD Projekt RED president and CEO Adam Kicinski confirmed that after Cyberpunk 2077 is complete the developer will begin work on the next game in The Witcher series.

Kicinski said the developer has "created a relatively clear concept" for the next entry in The Witcher series.





Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 17.

