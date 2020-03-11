Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending March 7 - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 215,134 consoles sold for the week ending March 7, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 141,096 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 44,640 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,896 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 28,217 units (-11.60%). PS4 sales are down 91,385 units (-39.31%), the Xbox One is down 28,140 units (-38.66%) and the 3DS is down 26,951 units (-87.37%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 215,134 ( 51,733,027 ) PlayStation 4 - 141,096 ( 107,716,795 ) Xbox One - 44,640 ( 46,583,546 ) 3DS - 3,896 ( 75,139,359 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 85,547 PlayStation 4 - 41,354 Xbox One - 32,076 3DS - 1,233

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 64,142 Nintendo Switch - 57,361 Xbox One - 9,979 3DS - 1,269 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 66,351 PlayStation 4 - 30,353 3DS - 1,313 Xbox One - 986

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 5,875 PlayStation 4 - 5,247 Xbox One - 1,599 3DS - 81

