Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending March 7 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 758 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 215,134 consoles sold for the week ending March 7, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 141,096 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 44,640 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,896 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 28,217 units (-11.60%). PS4 sales are down 91,385 units (-39.31%), the Xbox One is down 28,140 units (-38.66%) and the 3DS is down 26,951 units (-87.37%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 215,134 (51,733,027)
- PlayStation 4 - 141,096 (107,716,795)
- Xbox One - 44,640 (46,583,546)
- 3DS - 3,896 (75,139,359)
- Switch - 85,547
- PlayStation 4 - 41,354
- Xbox One - 32,076
- 3DS - 1,233
- PlayStation 4 - 64,142
- Nintendo Switch - 57,361
- Xbox One - 9,979
- 3DS - 1,269
- Switch - 66,351
- PlayStation 4 - 30,353
- 3DS - 1,313
- Xbox One - 986
- Switch - 5,875
- PlayStation 4 - 5,247
- Xbox One - 1,599
- 3DS - 81
Is the PS4 really down 200,802 units from last year or is it a typo and it should be 20,802?
I had a brain fart and forgot to update the year-over-year figures.
- +1
No, that's correct. PS4 didn't drop below 175k last year and there were some big(ish) releases in March last year
- +1
Well, 200k was last week, my bad. 91k it is for this one...
- +1
I corrected the error in the article. I see PS4 and Xbox One staying around 40% down year-over-year. As of now there are only Switch shortages in Japan. Only a matter of time before we start seeing shortages in the rest of the world. It depends on how quickly China can get their manufacturing up and running.
- +1