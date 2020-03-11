Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) has debuted in first on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 138,548, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 8.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 50,585 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 13,771 units, the 3DS sold 1,297 units, and the Xbox One sold 89 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo, 03/06/20) – 138,548 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 20,679 (3,491,353) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,933 (1,298,028) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,751 (2,805,986) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,319 (3,592,374) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,067 (715,030) [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/20/20) – 8,109 (143,608) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 7,774 (1,362,328) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,293 (3,335,123) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 6,394 (171,725)

