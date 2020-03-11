Rumor: Nintendo Indie Games Showcase Set for Next Week, Nintendo Direct the Week Later - News

Nintendo will host an indie games showcase next week, likely on March 18 when GDC 2020 was supposed to take place, followed by a Nintendo Direct the following week, likely on March 26, according to a report from VentureBeat. This report comes from what their are hearing from sources, as well as "some other indicators.

The Nintendo Direct if the report is accurate will not focus on a single game or franchise, but be broader and have multiple first-party games showcased. The report expects there be a focus on remasters and ports. However, support from third-party publishers and developers will be announced.

"The publisher hasn’t announced the Direct yet, so things could change," said VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb. "And yes, this is absolutely me hedging. But Nintendo is deep into the process of putting the event together based on what I’ve heard. It has decided many of the third-party games it will include in the event. So it’s definitely happening—and almost certainly before the end of March."





This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Nintendo.

