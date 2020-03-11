Little Busters! Converted Edition Launches for Switch on April 23 in the West - News

Publisher Prototype announced Little Busters! Converted Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 23 for $44.99. The game will launch in the same day in Japan and both versions of the game will support English and Japanese subtitles.

Little Busters! Converted Edition first launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in December 2009, the PSP in November 2010, the PlayStation Vita in March 2012, the PlayStation 3 in March 2013, and for Windows PC in November 2017.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game offers the ability to switch between the English and Japanese subtitles, full touchscreen support, and the ability to play the game with a single Joy-Con in tablet and TV modes.

View the opening cinematic for the game below:





Little Busters! Converted Edition for Nintendo Switch will be released at the Nintendo eShop from April 23, 2020!

(Voice-over is Japanese only.)

Opening movie is now showing on YouTube!https://t.co/HwAi3YrwuL — 株式会社プロトタイプ (@PROTOTYPE_info) March 11, 2020

