Horizon: Zero Dawn Headed to PC This Summer - News

/ 760 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios President Hermen Hulst in an interview with the PlayStation Blog announced the open-world RPG, Horizon: Zero Dawn, will launch for Windows PC this summer.

"Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer," said Hulst. "There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon."

"I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on," he added.

"And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."

Horizon: Zero Dawn first launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles