Horizon: Zero Dawn Headed to PC This Summer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 760 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios President Hermen Hulst in an interview with the PlayStation Blog announced the open-world RPG, Horizon: Zero Dawn, will launch for Windows PC this summer.
"Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer," said Hulst. "There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon."
"I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on," he added.
"And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."
Horizon: Zero Dawn first launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017.
10 Comments
So it seems he's implying they are doing this to get more people to come to playstation. Not a bad idea. They should release the first last of us on PC as well. That's a game that would really make me think about getting a PS console if all I had was my gaming PC.
When Sony puts their games on PC their fans recognize a great idea when they see it. Not like anybody else tried before ;)
If your referring to MS that's not their strategy at all. MS is bringing every exclusive they have to PC as well as Xbox game pass. They aren't trying to get PC gamers to come to Xbox they just want them to buy the games or more importantly the xbox game pass sub.
Sony (if what they say is true) is trying to get people to buy a PS console or at the very least sign up for PSnow and play the games on there.
I'm the type that would just grab it for PC if it's available. I'm not really into the idea of buying a console, buying the games, then double/triple dipping on PC later.
This is why I prefer MS's strat, where I can buy them on PC via my choice.
@sales, Pretty stark difference between releasing one 3+ year old game, vs releasing every exclusive day and date, on PC. It goes without say that the smartest move by Sony would be to release only a handful of exclusives on PC, and keep most as true console exclusives, at least for a few years. PS will still have it's identity, and PC users playing older games, around the time their sequels get announced/ released, would feel more enticed to buy a PS console.
Hopefully Sony is smart about this and doesn't attempt to turn their PS user base into second class gamers. Me, personally, I'll go 100% PC and never buy a PS again if they go the all titles day and date launch route.
Great, they should put more stuff on PC. Many PC users skip console games because they don't want consoles.
Great for gamers in the long run, but a terrible business strategy on Sony's part. Sony needs the console industry to stay alive, because they don't have much else that makes money. It's another nail in the coffin for that industry. This sets a terrible precedent for PS5 exclusivity. If they are willing to port HZD to PC just three years after launch, then they will surely port PS5 exclusives to PC within the same timeframe. Many people will just skip PS5, and wait for the PC release. This will result is 15-20 million less lifetime sales of the PS5, and only plays into Microsoft's game to destroy the console industry from within. Sony is far better off keeping their exclusives as exclusive in order to drive console sales, and then reap the benefits of royalty fees. That's how the console industry has always worked. Anybody that thinks otherwise simply doesn't understand the industry. But oh well. So long as the PC version of all of Sony's games don't automatically come with Denuvo, I'll benefit from this in the long run. I can avoid buying a PS5 for 3-4 years, while getting most of the exclusives on PC. I'll likely only have a small PS5 collection of 10-20 games next gen, with everything else being on PC. That's compared to my 60+ PS4 games I have now.
I would scream like a teen girl watching his favorite artist if pd announces gran turismo 6 for pc
While I see this as good news, I can't help but feel picky about his choice of words when he says: "I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on," But then goes on to say: ""And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC". And then using ye old tried and true "we think it fits", and we've seen this being used with T2 and how "RDR2 fits for consoles", yet now it's on PC, which proves that the whole "we think it fits" logic is bs, because consoles also found a ""fit" for strategy games as well as Sim titles. Both platforms are perfect "fits", there's no other way around saying neither aren't. Also I'm not a fan of the idea that Sony clearly wants the pie MS is gorging into, but at the same time doesn't want to commit. I know they want that market share and money, why not just commit, instead of treating the platform like some dirty hoe you don't want to be seen or associated with?. Either way, despite me owning the game on PS4 (yes I do own one) I'll be grabbing it for PC, provided they give it a "competitive" price (Since Halo is old and MS provided a killer deal for MCC, and I think Ony should compete in that arena with pricing).