Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Launches June 5 - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts announced Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will launch for Windows PC via Steam and Origin on June 5 worldwide for $19.99.

View the reveal trailer below:





Along with the digital versions of the game, Limited Run Games will release limited print physical editions of the collection. Read the details below:

Special Edition ($59.99)

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for PC

Steam download code

Tiberium Crystal USB with remastered original soundtrack

119 tracks with over seven hours of music

Includes the album “Frank Klepacki & the Tiberian Sons: Celebrating 25 Years of Command & Conquer“

Reversible poster

Faction enamel pins (x4)

Tech tree prints (one for each faction)

Faction sticker sheet

Anniversary Edition ($149.99)

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for PC in a beautiful foil and embossed rigid box

Steam download code

Tiberium Crystal USB with remastered original soundtrack

119 tracks with over seven hours of music

Includes the album “Frank Klepacki & the Tiberian Sons: Celebrating 25 Years of Command & Conquer“

Reversible poster

Faction enamel pins (x4)

Tech tree prints (one for each faction)

Art book (100-plus pages)

Faction patches

Faction sticker sheet

Reversible beanie

Metal Mammoth tank replica

Painted PVC light and sound tesla coil and obelisk replicas

Here is an overview of the collection:

Comprised of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Command & Conquer: Red Alert, and their three expansion packs—Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath—the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is a passion project between Electronic Arts and some of the original Westwood Studios team members at Petroglyph.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is being created alongside the Command & Conquer community, where the project was publicly revealed in October 2018 to gather community insight before development began. An active Community Council has been involved since early pre-production with 24/7 access to the development team. The title features rebuilt graphics and textures with support up to 4K resolution, along with an over seven hour soundtrack remastered by the renowned original composer Frank Klepacki. The community has helped shape the enhancements of the game through highly requested features like revamped UI, updated controls and a Map Editor for fans to showcase their creations. Multiplayer has been rebuilt from the ground up to support a modern online experience with custom games, one-versus-one quick match, Elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, replays, and much more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles