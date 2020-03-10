This Week's Deals With Gold - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 261 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through March 17 at 7am ET / 4am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|8-Bit Hordes*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Alekhine’s Gun
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Anodyne
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bard’s Gold
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Return To Arkham
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Black Desert – Standard Edition*
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG
|Black Desert – Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection*
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Destiny 2: Forsaken*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition*
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|F1 2018*
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Gnomes Garden 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|God’s Trigger*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition*
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG
|GRIP*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hitman 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO MARVEL’s Avengers
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO The Incredibles
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Lichdom: Battlemage
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mad Max
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story Expansion
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Xbox One Version)*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|MotoGP 17
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|MXGP Pro*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|NBA 2K20 Legend Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|NBA 2K20*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|One Hundred Ways
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pool Nation FX
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|DWG
|RIDE 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Sparkle 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sparklite
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Super Volley Blast*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Council – Complete Season*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 3: Ripples*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The Occupation*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|Torment: Tides of Numenera
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Deadfall Adventures*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|L.A. Noire*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Max Payne 3 – Rockstar Pass*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|MotoGP14*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV Supercross*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Rocket Riot*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
