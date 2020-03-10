Phantasy Star Online 2 Xbox One North America Beta Starts March 17 - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

SEGA announced the Xbox One North America open beta for the free-to-play massively multiplayer online RPG, Phantasy Star Online 2, will start on March 17 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

The time is finally here! The #PSO2NA Open Beta Test starts next week, March 17th! Play one of Japan's biggest online action RPGs, coming first on @Xbox One.



More information coming soon to our official website: https://t.co/pJIEmQkazM pic.twitter.com/vy6Az57bjB — Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) (@play_pso2) March 9, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

In Phantasy Star Online 2, you are a member of ARKS, a task force dedicated to exploring numerous planets and protecting the universe against a malignant force called the Falspawn. Embark on a never-ending assortment of missions with fellow operatives and experience unparalleled action RPG combat, completely free to play.

Key Features:

Better Together – Get ready for the ultimate online Free-to-Play experience and go out on missions with a party of up to four players or explore exclusive multiparty areas where up to twelve players can play simultaneously!

– Get ready for the ultimate online Free-to-Play experience and go out on missions with a party of up to four players or explore exclusive multiparty areas where up to twelve players can play simultaneously! Unmatched Combat – Phantasy Star Online 2 features one of the most responsive action combat systems among online RPGs. Combo your way through multiple enemies at once and engage in unforgettable boss fights armed with highly customizable skillsets, each unique to one of nine classes and eighteen distinct weapon types.

– Phantasy Star Online 2 features one of the most responsive action combat systems among online RPGs. Combo your way through multiple enemies at once and engage in unforgettable boss fights armed with highly customizable skillsets, each unique to one of nine classes and eighteen distinct weapon types. Several Ways to Play – Switch character classes at any time to find your ideal playstyle: hack-and-slash through missions with melee-based roles or take a step back and eliminate foes by using ranged or elemental attacks! You can also customize the way you play by selecting different camera settings, including an over-the-shoulder view to aim at enemies with better precision.

– Switch character classes at any time to find your ideal playstyle: hack-and-slash through missions with melee-based roles or take a step back and eliminate foes by using ranged or elemental attacks! You can also customize the way you play by selecting different camera settings, including an over-the-shoulder view to aim at enemies with better precision. Endless Exploration – Choose from multiple difficulty settings catered to your skill and character level. Jump into procedurally-generated environments that reshape your adventures whenever you play and experience unexpected events and random monsters spawning with every mission!

– Choose from multiple difficulty settings catered to your skill and character level. Jump into procedurally-generated environments that reshape your adventures whenever you play and experience unexpected events and random monsters spawning with every mission! Ultimate Character Customization – Discover one of gaming’s most powerful character creators and design the ultimate ARKS Operative. Choose from one of four distinct races and fully customize your character’s appearance with a robust yet easy-to-use system. Take your character customization to the next level with Phantasy Star Online 2’s ever-expanding catalog of editable accessories and layered outfits to mix and match, resulting in countless possibilities for creating a one-of-a-kind character.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles