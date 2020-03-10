VR Shooter Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record Announced - News

Developer Wildman has announced "virtual reality dramatic shooter," Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record. It is a tentative title and is based on SEGA's Panzer Dragoon series.

The game is currently scheduled to launch by March 2021 in Japan for 6,900 yen. The platforms the game will be released on will be announced at a later date.

Here is an overview of the game:

Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record is a virtual reality dramatic shooter. In it, players can relive various episodes that appeared in the three works of Sega Saturn games Panzer Dragoon, Panzer Dragoon II Zwei, and Panzer Dragoon Saga.

This game is a completely new work in which you can play the episodes of the series trilogy in new graphics via a first-person perspective optimized for virtual reality headsets and via new control method that likens the virtual reality controller to the handgun of the dragon rider.

