Rainbow Six Siege Tops the EMEAA Charts

Rainbow Six Siege topped the EMEAA charts for week 9, 2020. Grand Theft Auto V was in second, followed by Nier: Automata in third. The Division 2 is in fourth, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider rounds out the top five.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Nier: Automata
- The Division 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
