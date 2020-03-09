FIFA 20 and GTAV Top the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 198 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 20 (PS4) remains at the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 9, 2020. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) remains in second place. Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) is and The Division 2 (PS4) are in third and fourth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 9, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) The Division 2 (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) Tekken 7 (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) Gran Turismo (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles