Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in first on the French charts in week 9, 2020, according to SELL. Luigi's Mansion 3 is up one place to second and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe re-enters the top five in third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Super Mario 3D Land Luigi's Mansion 2 PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Grand Theft Auto V

