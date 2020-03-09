Ori and the Will of the Wisps Achievements List Revealed - News

The full list of Achievements for Ori and the Will of the Wisps has been released by Microsoft. The game will featured 1,000 Gamerscore and will have a total of 37 Achievements.

View the complete achievement list below:

Achievement Name Achievement Description Points Tools of the Trade Unlock all Abilities 20 Mad Skills Upgrade all Abilities 60 Fully Slotted Upgrade all Shard Slots 15 Shard Hunter Unlock all Shards 30 Shard Specialist Upgrade all Shards 75 Healthy Max out Life 15 Powerful Max out Energy 15 Cartographer’s Protégé Buy all Maps from Lupo 20 Shrine Bright Complete all Spirit Shrines 30 Lost and Found Find all Collectibles 50 Mark of the Trader Complete the Trade Sequence Quest 20 Completionist Complete every Side Quest 30 Fixer Upper Complete all Wellspring Glades Projects 30 Speed Demon Complete all Spirit Trials 50 Juggling Act Juggle 3 or More Projectiles in the Air for Over 5 Seconds 15 Bring it On Defeat 5 Enemies Without Touching the Ground 15 High and Dry Avoid Touching any Corrupted Water 10 Damage Spike Defeat 3 Enemies with a Single Spike 10 Did I Do That? Defeat 10 Enemies using Environmental Hazards 10 Shardless Beat the Game Without Equipping a Shard 20 Lightless Beat the Game Without Spending any Spirit Light 40 Destiny Complete the Game 50 Hardcore Fan Complete Hard Mode 100 Look at the Time Complete the Game in Under 4 Hours 40 Immortal Complete the Game without Dying 50

Hidden Achievements:

Achievement Name Achievement Description Points Close Call Play the game to find out! 5 Take the Bug by the Horn Play the game to find out! 10 Laser Brain Play the game to find out! 5 Home Sweet Home Play the game to find out! 15 Let the Waters Flow Play the game to find out! 15 Icy Escape Play the game to find out! 15 Dark Triumph Play the game to find out! 20 Guardian’s Rest Play the game to find out! 20 Quick Sand Play the game to find out! 15 Stone Cold Play the game to find out! 20 Untouchable Play the game to find out! 20 Timely Demise Play the game to find out! 20

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest—the acclaimed action platformer with more than 50 awards and nominations—comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel Ori’s true destiny.

Key Features:

Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience. Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotional and engaging story driven adventure with a stunning soundtrack. Explore a vast, exotic, and strikingly beautiful environments.

Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotional and engaging story driven adventure with a stunning soundtrack. Explore a vast, exotic, and strikingly beautiful environments. Master new skills. Guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities and customize your style of play.

Guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities and customize your style of play. Face epic enemies and challenging puzzles. Encounter larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate.

Encounter larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate. Experience a new thrilling mode. Race to the top of the leaderboards in the all-new Spirit Trials mode where players dash, burrow, grapple, and leap to high scores in unique speed-run challenges throughout the game.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on March 11, 2020.

