Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn DLC Trailer Released - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the trailer for the Spawn DLC for Mortal Kombat 11. The Spawn DLC will be available early for Kombat Pack owners on March 17 and will be made available to everyone else on March 24.







Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

