Memories Off: Innocent Fille and Memories Off: Innocent Fille for Dearest Headed to Steam in April - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Mages announced Memories Off: Innocent Fille and Memories Off: Innocent Fille for Dearest will launch for Windows PC via Steam on April 1 and April 29, respectively. Both games will support Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese subtitles, while audio is only available in Japanese.

Memories Off: Innocent Fille first launched for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC in March 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in October 2018.

