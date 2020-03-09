Team17 Teases New Worms Game for 2020 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer Team17 has teased a new Worms game is in development for release in 2020.

"INCOMING! Get ready for Worms like you’ve never played before! Things are getting real in 2020 – more details coming soon," said Team17 via Twitter.





INCOMING!



Get ready for Worms like youâ€™ve never played before!



Things are getting real in 2020 â€“ more details coming soonâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/pgzXhUmFiX — Worms (@WormsTeam17) March 9, 2020

