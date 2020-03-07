Zombie Army Trilogy Debuts on Switch March 31 - News

Independent UK studio Rebellion has announced the Sniper Elite spinoff Zombie Army Trilogy will be available on Nintendo Switch on March 31, 2020, both digitally and at retail.

Travel to 1945 and slay on-the-go as you face off against the massive hordes that comprise Hitler’s Nazi zombie army. Use sniper rifles, machine guns and shotguns to rip through the waves of undead, and take on the demon dictator himself in a final battle.

Zombie Army Trilogy comes with everything previously released on consoles. Survive 3 intense story campaigns and take on Horde Mode, all available either in single-player or in drop-in, drop-out co-op for up to 4 players.

On Nintendo Switch, Zombie Army Trilogy offers brand new features including local wireless co-op, motion controls, Pro Controller and HD Rumble support. Zombie Army Trilogy also supports Nintendo Switch’s new friend invite system.

