Frictional Games Announces Amnesia: Rebirth

Frictional Games has announced that this autumn it will release Amnesia: Rebirth, a new story set in the world of Amnesia: The Dark Descent, According to a press release, Rebirth represents "yet another evolutionary leap for Frictional games, challenging players to remain calm in the face of unimaginable terror."

Set in the desolate landscape of the Algerian desert, the game will focus on new character Tasi Trianon as she sets out on a harrowing journey through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, while exploring the limits of human resilience.

Retracing Tasi’s journey and pulling together the fragments of a shattered past will be the only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you. Time is against you. Still, you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.

Amnesia: Rebirth is scheduled for release in autumn 2020 on PC and PlayStation 4.

