Sony Santa Monica Appoints 19 Year PlayStation Veteran as New Studio Head - News

posted 5 hours ago

Yesterday Google announced it has hired Shannon Studstill, the former head of studio of Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio, to form a new studio in Playa Vista, California to develop exclusives for Google Stadia. Studstill was the executive producer of the PlayStation 4 exclusive, God of War.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a statement to IGN announced 19 year PlayStation veteran Yumi Yang has been appointed the new studio head for Sony's Santa Monica studio.

"Her project management prowess and meticulous oversight of 2018’s God of War helped the title fully realize its groundbreaking potential," said a Sony spokesperson. "After nearly two decades and countless substantial contributions to Santa Monica Studio’s rich legacy, Yumi has the unquestioned respect and trust of her peers. With her vast experience and deep understanding of the studio’s distinct creative DNA, she is perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future."





Read Sony Santa Monica's full statement below:

We extend our warmest congratulations to Shannon Studstill on her new role. Under her leadership, the studio she helped found over twenty years ago masterfully reinvented itself and its greatest franchise with 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War. In her role as VP of Product Development, Shannon helped smaller independent teams incubate within the studio, leading to groundbreaking works like Journey and The Unfinished Swan. All of PlayStation is better for and grateful of her many years of exemplary service and bold creative vision. Taking over as studio head is Yumi Yang, a 19-year PlayStation veteran with an extensive background in product development and heavy involvement across many of Santa Monica Studio’s biggest games. Her project management prowess and meticulous oversight of 2018’s God of War helped the title fully realize its groundbreaking potential. After nearly two decades and countless substantial contributions to Santa Monica Studio’s rich legacy, Yumi has the unquestioned respect and trust of her peers. With her vast experience and deep understanding of the studio’s distinct creative DNA, she is perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future.

