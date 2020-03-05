Prinny 12: Exploded and Reloaded Announced for Switch - News

NIS America has announced Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded for the Nintendo Switch. The collection includes the PSP games Prinny 1: Can I Really Be the Hero? and Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! and the DLC for the games. It will launch this fall.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Prinny 1: Can I Really Be the Hero?

Master Etna demands the ultimate dessert, and it is up to a legion of lowly Prinnies to make it! Jump, slash, and combo your way through different stages of the Netherworld, devastate enemies and bosses with special attacks, and encounter both new and familiar faces in this explosive action adventure from the twisted minds behind the Disgaea series!

Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!

When the mysterious Phantom Thief steals Master Etna’s panties, the Prinny horde must rise up once again to retrieve them…or suffer the consequences! Slash and Hip Pound your way through chaotic stages full of devilish foes, and build up the Combo Gauge to unleash powerful moves like Prinny Cyclone and Prinnykaze. Also, dive into the bonus story of the OTHER protagonist(?) of the Disgaea games and claim your glory with Asagi Wars: Vengeance of Asagi!

Key Features:

Two in One…and More! – Two action-packed chapters of Prinny’s rise to become a hero, plus an expansive post-game chapter featuring… Asagi!?… Who was that again?

– Two action-packed chapters of Prinny’s rise to become a hero, plus an expansive post-game chapter featuring… Asagi!?… Who was that again? The Netherworld, Only Better – All the dark comedy and explosive action you love from the Disgaea series, now with newly remastered graphics.

– All the dark comedy and explosive action you love from the Disgaea series, now with newly remastered graphics. Prinny Power – Jump, slash, explode, and Hip Pound your way through chaotic and vivid levels, and unleash powerful special moves to devastate your enemies!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

