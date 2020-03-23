Switch vs 3DS in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – February 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 493 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. 3DS Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 87,978 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 113,700 – Switch
Total Lead: 2,785,766 – 3DS
Switch Total Sales: 12,303,833
3DS Total Sales: 15,089,599
February 2019 is the 36th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Japan. During the latest month the Switch closed the gap to the 3DS by 87,978 units. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the 3DS by 113,700 units units. The 3DS is currently ahead of the Switch by 2.79 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan) and the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch in its first 36 months has sold 12.30 million units, while the 3DS sold 15.09 million units.
The 3DS has sold 24.59 million units lifetime in Japan through February 2020. The Switch is currently 12.29 million units behind the lifetime sales of the 3DS.
5 Comments
The fact that the switch can gain ground even with shipment issues means it could make a comeback here, and with the 3DS being the 3rd best selling system in Japan history that would be nothing to sneeze at.
Yeah no Sneezing, this corona virus is serious
That too
Didn't switch drop by around 40-50k in japan per week for the past month or so? Doesn't that mean the difference could've been 300k atleast? This virus ruined so many record breaking possibilities.
Well by now that's sort of true (though maybe closer to 30k-40k), but in Febuaray it was only the last two weeks where sales dropped significantly and there was even a week where sales were at 100k right after Nintendo announced they would be having stock issues (presumably because people rushed out to get a console while there was still stock). So 300k was definitely out of reach, but March is going to be affected just as much if not more and that could quite possibly have gotten a difference like that otherwise.
