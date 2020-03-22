Switch vs Wii in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – February 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Wii Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 147,647 - NS

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,018,531 - NS

Total Lead: 3,479,787 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 12,303,833

Wii Total Sales: 8,824,046

February 2020 is the 36th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch increased its lead over the Wii by 147,647 units and by 3.02 million units in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the Wii by 3.48 million units.

The Wii launched in December 2006 in Japan, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 12.30 million units, while the Wii sold 8.82 million units during the same timeframe.

The 36th month for the Nintendo Switch is February 2020 and for the Wii it is November 2009.

The Wii sold 12.77 million units lifetime in Japan. The Switch needs to sell another 0.47 million units to outsell the Wii.

