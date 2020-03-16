Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – February 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. PS4 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 242,033 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,229,444 – Switch

Total Lead: 5,955,945 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 51,517,893

PS4 Total Sales: 45,561,948

February 2020 is the 36th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 by 242,033 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.23 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 5.96 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 51.52 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 45.56 million units during the same timeframe.

The 36th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is February 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is October 2016.

