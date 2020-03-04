Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 229 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained at the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 9th week of 2020. FIFA 20 and Pokemon Sword and Shield remain second and third places, respectively.

The only changes in the top 10 occurred in the bottom half. Just Dance 2020 and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are each up one spot to seventh and eighth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 9, 2020: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Pokemon Sword and Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft Just Dance 2020 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles