Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – February 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 637 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 438,088 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 20,668 - Wii
Total Lead: 2,948,363 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 51,517,893
Wii Total Sales: 54,466,256
February 2020 is the 36th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii grew its lead over the Switch by 438,088 units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by just 20,668 units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 2.95 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 51.52 million units, while the Wii sold 54.47 million units during the same timeframe.
The 36th month for the Nintendo Switch is February 2020 and for the Wii it is October 2009.
The Wii sold 101.63 million units worldwide during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 50.11 million units to outsell the Wii.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
Wii is about to REALLY extend that lead with the 2009 holiday. But it should be all Switch after that.
If not for the corona virus, I'm not sure Wii would even reach a new peak above Switch with the 2009 holiday. After Switch's 2020 holiday, I think the gap might reverse, especially if it's Switch's peak year. The 2010 Wii holiday might reverse the gap once more, but not by as much, and Switch will quickly overtake Wii again for good in 2021.
- -1