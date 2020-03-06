Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – February 2020 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through February 2020 shows the Nintendo Switch has grown its lead over the Xbox One after surpassing it in December 2019. The PS4 is also on track to top 110 million units sold sometime in May or June 2020.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 107 million mark and the Switch passed the 51 million mark. The PS4 has sold 107.58 million units lifetime, the Switch 51.52 million units, and the Xbox One 46.54 million units.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 52 percent market share, the Switch sits at 25 percent, and the Switch 23 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 107,575,699

Switch Total Sales: 51,517,893

Xbox One Total Sales: 46,538,906

During the month of February 2020, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 426,357 units for the month and the Xbox One by 849,093 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 422,736 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 68,619 units (+6.58%), the PlayStation 4 is down 405,782 units (-65.81%) and the Xbox One is down 288,616 units (-48.84%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 56 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 33 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 11 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 616,640

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,042,997

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 193,904

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

