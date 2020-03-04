Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 29 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 539 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 244,921 consoles sold for the week ending February 29, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 147,008 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 49,379 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,908 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 13,072 units (-5.07%). PS4 sales are down 200,802 units (-57.73%), the Xbox One is down 29,492 units (-37.39%) and the 3DS is down 30,479 units (-88.64%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 244,921 (51,517,893)
- PlayStation 4 - 147,008 (107,575,699)
- Xbox One - 49,379 (46,538,906)
- 3DS - 3,908 (75,135,463)
- Switch - 95,239
- PlayStation 4 - 44,654
- Xbox One - 36,537
- 3DS - 1,363
- Nintendo Switch - 67,508
- PlayStation 4 - 66,862
- Xbox One - 10,427
- 3DS - 1,316
- Switch - 75,428
- PlayStation 4 - 26,299
- 3DS - 1,151
- Xbox One - 1,023
- Switch - 6,746
- PlayStation 4 - 5,193
- Xbox One - 1.392
- 3DS - 78
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
Switch drop again YoY by around 13k. That's sad... Hope virus doesn't affect it
There are some shortages happening in Japan.
- +1