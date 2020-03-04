Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 29 - Sales

/ 539 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 244,921 consoles sold for the week ending February 29, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 147,008 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 49,379 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,908 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 13,072 units (-5.07%). PS4 sales are down 200,802 units (-57.73%), the Xbox One is down 29,492 units (-37.39%) and the 3DS is down 30,479 units (-88.64%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 244,921 ( 51,517,893 ) PlayStation 4 - 147,008 ( 107,575,699 ) Xbox One - 49,379 ( 46,538,906 ) 3DS - 3,908 ( 75,135,463 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 95,239 PlayStation 4 - 44,654 Xbox One - 36,537 3DS - 1,363

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 67,508 PlayStation 4 - 66,862 Xbox One - 10,427 3DS - 1,316 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 75,428 PlayStation 4 - 26,299 3DS - 1,151 Xbox One - 1,023

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 6,746 PlayStation 4 - 5,193 Xbox One - 1.392 3DS - 78

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles