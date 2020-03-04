Xbox Game Pass Adds NBA 2K20, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and More - News

Microsoft announced four more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for the Xbox One in march. NBA 2K20, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Train Sim World 2020, and Pikuniku are the four games coming to the service.

Here is an overview of the games:

March 5

NBA 2K20

2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics and gameplay, groundbreaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.

Train Sim World 2020

Take to the rails with the brand-new Train Sim World 2020 Edition and find everything you need to master in this immersive simulator that uses real-world data to bring to life the performance, sounds and power of real trains. Featuring complete in-cab interactivity, accurate detail on locos, real-world routes and many hours of compelling gameplay.

March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

A day one release available on Xbox Game Pass! Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork. Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together. Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues Moon Studios’ tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling.

March 12

Pikuniku

An absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure.

