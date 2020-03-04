Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Steam Early Access Moved Up to March 12 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publishers Playism and Why Why So Serious! announced the Steam Early Access launch for the Metroidvania game, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, has been moved up one day from March 13 to March 12 at 12am PST / 3am EST.





Here is an overview of the game:

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a 2D-style Metroidvania (action-exploration) game.

Story:

Deedlit awakens suddenly in a mysterious, unknown place.

Where am I? Why am I here?

With nobody around to respond, her questions are met with only silence.

Seeking answers, Deed eventually sets off on foot, alone…

Game Features:

Sword and Arrow Attacks – Use your sword for powerful melee attacks against enemies within range, or employ projectile attacks using your bow and arrows against those farther away.

– Use your sword for powerful melee attacks against enemies within range, or employ projectile attacks using your bow and arrows against those farther away. Swappable Equipment – Freely equip and utilize swords and arrows obtained along the way. The powerful weapons and tools you acquire can be used to your advantage throughout your journey. You can also sell off weapons you no longer need.

– Freely equip and utilize swords and arrows obtained along the way. The powerful weapons and tools you acquire can be used to your advantage throughout your journey. You can also sell off weapons you no longer need. Swappable Elemental Spirits – Alternate among a selection of useful elemental spirits to change Deedlit’s various attributes. While using Sylph, the wind spirit, wind-based attacks do less damage. When the flame spirit Salamander is in use, fire-based attacks do less damage.

– Alternate among a selection of useful elemental spirits to change Deedlit’s various attributes. While using Sylph, the wind spirit, wind-based attacks do less damage. When the flame spirit Salamander is in use, fire-based attacks do less damage. Raise Elemental Spirit Levels – You can raise the levels of your elemental spirits by absorbing the “Soul Screams” generated when attacking and defeating enemies. Each spirit’s level is displayed as Deed’s own power level. When a spirit’s level has maxed out at three, HP will be automatically recovered.

